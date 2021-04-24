Prosper Price Down 44.2% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003368 BTC on exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $981,903.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065315 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00270387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00168000 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

