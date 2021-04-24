Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Proximus stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

