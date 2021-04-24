Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Prudential worth $31,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.