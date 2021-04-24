Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.52 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $624,766.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001451 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 117.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.