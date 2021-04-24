Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $613,213.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00061426 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

