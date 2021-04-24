pulltherug.finance Reaches Market Cap of $94,638.77 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $10.03 or 0.00020009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $94,638.77 and $25.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00649190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.78 or 0.07717193 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

