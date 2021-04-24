Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.37 or 0.08116247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00642095 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars.

