Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Purple Innovation also posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $44,608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 252,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

