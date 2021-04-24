PutinCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,311.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $478,322.39 and approximately $2,311.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,343.93 or 1.00102490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00122764 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000900 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004367 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

