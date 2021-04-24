PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,298.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $588,223.92 and approximately $2,298.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,507.28 or 1.00043324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00038435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.