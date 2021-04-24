Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $21.97 or 0.00043939 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $54,712.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.40 or 0.01024573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.31 or 1.00149833 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00610236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

