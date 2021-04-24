QASH (QASH) Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, QASH has traded down 31% against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and $635,744.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00656827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.99 or 0.07545132 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.