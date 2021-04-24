QASH (QASH) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $386,019.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.