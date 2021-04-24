Qcash (QC) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.26 million and approximately $614.21 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,985,130.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.03 or 0.11006095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00266816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.10 or 0.00995806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,170.97 or 0.98899349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

