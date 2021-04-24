QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $2.05 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00267619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.02 or 0.01015202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,292.55 or 1.00107896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.00624649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

