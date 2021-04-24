QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) versus Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Critical Survey

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 18.09% 15.34% 2.14% QNB 21.06% 8.46% 0.81%

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hilltop pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and QNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.82 billion 1.54 $225.29 million $2.44 14.01 QNB $54.74 million 2.31 $12.36 million N/A N/A

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Volatility & Risk

Hilltop has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Hilltop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hilltop and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 2 3 0 2.60 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilltop currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.77%. Given Hilltop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than QNB.

Summary

Hilltop beats QNB on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 12 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

