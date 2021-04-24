Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $11.59

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $11.59 or 0.00023703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,344,264 coins and its circulating supply is 98,310,461 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.