QuadrantProtocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $153,463.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $153,463.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

