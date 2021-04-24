QuadrantProtocol Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $89,172.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00062774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00055164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00641573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.01 or 0.07707380 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

