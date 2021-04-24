QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

