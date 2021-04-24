Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $132,660.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,011.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,250.81 or 0.04500600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00458596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $783.08 or 0.01565813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.68 or 0.00743185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.14 or 0.00480168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00060473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.56 or 0.00413024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,811,167 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

