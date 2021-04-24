QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0243 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $155.82 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00062757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00639440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.02 or 0.07736842 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

