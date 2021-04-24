Qubitica (QBIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00074516 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003287 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

