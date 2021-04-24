QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $196.04 or 0.00386787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $31.32 million and $574,362.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

