R.P. Boggs & Co. Acquires 1,740 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

