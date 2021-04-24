R.P. Boggs & Co. Acquires 1,777 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $434.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

