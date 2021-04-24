R.P. Boggs & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

R.P. Boggs & Co. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,658 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356 over the last ninety days.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

PLTR stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

