R.P. Boggs & Co. Grows Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 3.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 151.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

