R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,238,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,709,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

