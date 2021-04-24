R.P. Boggs & Co. Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 3.6% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $171,470,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $451.50 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

