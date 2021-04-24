R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 51,886 Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,886 shares during the period. SharpSpring accounts for approximately 0.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.62% of SharpSpring worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,018,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

SHSP stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

