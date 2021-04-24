R.P. Boggs & Co. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

