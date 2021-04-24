Radicle Market Capitalization Achieves $79.43 Million (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $16.20 or 0.00031827 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $79.43 million and $969,717.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.00645673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.07701007 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle is a coin. Radicle's official Twitter account is @radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

