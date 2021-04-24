Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Radius Health worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Radius Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $980.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

