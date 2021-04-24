RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.99% of RadNet worth $30,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

