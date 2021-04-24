Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $139,343.96 and approximately $2,601.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00644724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.74 or 0.07581482 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.