Rally One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001520 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $102.82 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00267309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.01003747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.46 or 0.99772231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.00610350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

