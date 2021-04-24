Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.40% of Range Resources worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

