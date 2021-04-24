Rapidz Price Down 2.6% This Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $63,162.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.16 or 0.08092826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00641485 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.