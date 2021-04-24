Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading 26.5% Lower This Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $145.55 million and $4.89 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $16.69 or 0.00033180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,718,846 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

