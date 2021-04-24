Rarible Price Hits $19.34 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $69.68 million and $2.93 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $19.34 or 0.00038430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

