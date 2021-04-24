RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €517.30 ($608.59).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

FRA:RAA opened at €713.00 ($838.82) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €676.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €723.70. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

