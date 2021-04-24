Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0012 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $9,303.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00264412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.01011262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.73 or 0.99930131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00022763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00597825 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.