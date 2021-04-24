Raze Network (RAZE) One Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.66 or 1.00201716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.00629084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.78 or 0.01016012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

