Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.23 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003359 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $226,183.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00264514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.33 or 0.01014565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.75 or 1.00104903 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00607859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

