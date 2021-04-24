RED Market Cap Reaches $827,551.94 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, RED has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $827,551.94 and $18,608.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00452906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002654 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

