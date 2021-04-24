ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0080 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $229.78 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,010.35 or 1.00049996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.32 or 0.01106963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00516676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.09 or 0.00370284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00121042 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

