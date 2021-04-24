ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $241.40 million and $1.59 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,525.12 or 0.99636012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $567.57 or 0.01141863 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.22 or 0.00501387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00362470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00125943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003048 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

