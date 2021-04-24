RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $314.02 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $314.02 million and $2.04 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.50 or 0.00405845 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00021387 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00160456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00210768 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005490 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

