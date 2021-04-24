Refereum Hits Market Cap of $77.09 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $77.09 million and $52,234.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00064937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00652320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.93 or 0.07801046 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

